ATP Finals 2025: Complete schedule, live streaming, players list, prize money and other key details

The highly anticipated ATP Finals 2025 is set to return to the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, from November 9. The season-ending championship features the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the ATP Tour, with stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and more vying for the year’s final title. With the year-end No.1 ranking on the line, this week will deliver some of the most intense men’s tennis of the season.
Venue: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy
Dates: November 9–16, 2025
Format: Round robin group stage (two groups of four), followed by semifinals and finals
ATP Points: 200 points per group win, 400 for the semifinal win, 500 for winning the final (maximum possible: 1,500 for an unbeaten champion)
Afternoon session (starts 11:30): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)
Evening session (starts 18:00): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)
Monday, 10 November to Friday, 14 November:
Afternoon sessions (from 11:30): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)
Evening sessions (from 18:00): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)
Afternoon session (starts 12:00): Doubles semifinal, Singles semifinal
Evening session (starts 18:00): Doubles semifinal, Singles semifinal
From 15:00: Doubles final followed by singles final
TV: Tennis Channel
Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Plus
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV app
Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic
Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz
Ben Shelton
Alex de Minaur
One spot between Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti
Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool
Harri Heliövaara andHenry Patten
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos
Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski
Kevin Krawietz andTim Pütz
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori
The prize money for the Nitto ATP Finals is $15,500,000.
Undefeated Champion: $5,071,000
Final Win: $ 2,367,000
Semi-Final Win: $1,183,500
Each Round-Robin Match Win: $396,500
Participation Fee: $331,000
Alternate: $155,000
Undefeated Champion: $959,300
Final Win: $356,800
Semi-Final Win: $178,500
Each Round-Robin Match Win: $96,600
Participation Fee: $134,200
Alternate: $51,700
A fierce race for the year-end No. 1 ranking between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
The world's best talents will battle in a unique round-robin format, guaranteeing multiple showdowns between top players before the knockout rounds.
