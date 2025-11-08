ATP Finals 2025: Complete schedule, live streaming, players list, prize money and other key details

The highly anticipated ATP Finals 2025 is set to return to the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, from November 9. The season-ending championship features the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the ATP Tour, with stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and more vying for the year’s final title. With the year-end No.1 ranking on the line, this week will deliver some of the most intense men’s tennis of the season.

Key tournament details Venue: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Dates: November 9–16, 2025

Format: Round robin group stage (two groups of four), followed by semifinals and finals

ATP Points: 200 points per group win, 400 for the semifinal win, 500 for winning the final (maximum possible: 1,500 for an unbeaten champion)

ATP Finals 2025 Schedule (CET, Turin Local Time) Sunday, 9 November: Afternoon session (starts 11:30): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)

Evening session (starts 18:00): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)

Monday, 10 November to Friday, 14 November:

Afternoon sessions (from 11:30): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)

Evening sessions (from 18:00): Round robin (Doubles + Singles)

Saturday, 15 November (Semifinals): Afternoon session (starts 12:00): Doubles semifinal, Singles semifinal

Evening session (starts 18:00): Doubles semifinal, Singles semifinal

Sunday, 16 November (Finals): From 15:00: Doubles final followed by singles final

Where to watch and stream in the US and India United States TV: Tennis Channel

Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Plus

India TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app

Player lineups for ATP Finals 2025 Singles Qualifiers: Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev

Taylor Fritz

Ben Shelton

Alex de Minaur

One spot between Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti

Doubles Qualifiers: Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool

Harri Heliövaara andHenry Patten

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski

Kevin Krawietz andTim Pütz

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori

Prize money details The prize money for the Nitto ATP Finals is $15,500,000.

Singles Undefeated Champion: $5,071,000

Final Win: $ 2,367,000

Semi-Final Win: $1,183,500

Each Round-Robin Match Win: $396,500

Participation Fee: $331,000

Alternate: $155,000

Doubles (per team) Undefeated Champion: $959,300

Final Win: $356,800

Semi-Final Win: $178,500

Each Round-Robin Match Win: $96,600

Participation Fee: $134,200

Alternate: $51,700

Major storylines A fierce race for the year-end No. 1 ranking between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner