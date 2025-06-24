Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Auckland City will face Boca Juniors in a high-stakes 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match. The Group C finale will be played at the GEODIS Park in Nashville. Auckland lost both their matches and are at the bottom of the standings of their group. Boca, on the other hand, have earned just 1 point with one loss and one match ending in a draw. Both teams will be geared up to win their third match.

Date: June 24 in the US, June 25 in India.

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 24) | 12:30 AM IST (June 25)

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Team News Auckland City Auckland City are likely to play with an unchanged squad with no injuries or suspensions reported. They are expected to persist with a 5-4-1 formation which will be led by Myer Bevan.

Boca Juniors Boca Juniors striker Edinson Cavani has recovered and is expected to return to the bench after an injury. Miguel Merentiel who has scored in both the games is likely to continue to be a part of the starting line-up.

Boca are without center-back Nicolas Figal and midfielder Ander Herrera. Both players have been banned for four games after getting red cards against Benfica. Marcos Rojo has missed training, and defender Ayrton Costa will also be excluded due to a muscle strain. Marco Pellegrino is expected to be included in the starting lineup.

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - Predicted Lineups Auckland City Predicted XI (5-4-1)

Nathan Garrow; Adam Bell, Adam Mitchell, Michael den Heijer, Nikko Boxall, Jerson Lagos; David Yoo, Zhou Tong, Mario Ilich, Haris Zeb; Myer Bevan.

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-2-1)

Agustín Marchesin; Luis Advincula, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marco Pellegrino, Lautaro Blanco; Kevin Zenon, Rodrigo Battaglia, Alan Velasco; Carlos Palacios; Miguel Merentiel and Milton Gimenez.

How to Watch the Live Streaming of the Auckland City vs Boca Juniors match? The Auckland City vs Boca Juniors clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no broadcaster for India at this time.