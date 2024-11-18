AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam pips Virat Kohli in list of most runs in T20 internationals in Hobart

Babar Azam has pipped Virat Kohli to the second spot in the list of most runs in the T20Is after his knock of 41 against Australia in the third game against Australia in Hobart on Monday. The former Pakistan captain currently has 4192 runs while Kohli scored 4188. Rohit Sharma still tops the list with 4231 runs. Notably, both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is following India's triumphant T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Babar is just 39 runs shy of becoming the most run-getter in T20 internationals. Mohammad Rizwan is the only other Pakistan player in the top 10 with 3329 runs.

The right-hander, who stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball captain for the second time before the Australia series, didn't had a great Australian tour. He accumulated just 80 runs in the ODI series. In the T20Is, Babar fell for three runs on both occasions in the first and second games.

In Hobart, Babar opened the innings and held one end till the 13th over. The stylish right-hander was pretty brutal against Marcus Stoinis, hitting the Australian all-rounder for three fours in the over.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batters once again failed to live up to the expectation in the T20Is. After losing the first two games, none of the Pakistan batters got going as wickets fell at regular intervals.

For Australia, Aaron Hardie wrecked havoc with three wickets while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two wickets each.