Aussies sparkle with mega deals at IPL auction
Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set new records at the IPL auction, with Starc being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore and Cummins being sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.5 crore.
New Delhi: Cricket world champs Australia had much to crow about on Tuesday, as their star fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins racked up record bids to enter new franchises at the 17th auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.