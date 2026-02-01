Austin Hays contract: Chicago White Sox agree to 1-year deal with veteran outfielder

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran outfielder Austin Hays. The team is yet to officially confirm the agreement, which includes performance-based incentives. Reports from multiple sources, including ESPN and the New York Post, indicate the contract is worth $6 million, with additional details like a mutual option for 2027 featuring a $1 million buyout.

Austin Hays' performance He appeared in just 103 games, missing 59 due to issues including calf and hamstring problems, plus a kidney infection. Despite the setbacks, Hays showed his offensive upside when healthy. He posted a .266 batting average, 15 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a .768 OPS over 380 at-bats, his second-highest OPS in recent years. His .768 OPS ranked second among Reds players with at least 200 plate appearances.

Hays started strong, collecting 12 hits in his first 28 at-bats and staying above .300 into late June. He maintained a .500 slugging percentage into the final week of July. His success came largely against fastballs, where he hit .337 with a .709 slugging in 95 plate appearances ending in four-seamers, and .353 with .632 slugging against sinkers in 71 appearances. Overall, he was worth nine runs above average against those pitches but struggled elsewhere, particularly against breaking balls like sliders, sweepers, and curveballs, striking out in nearly one-third of those encounters.

Strong arm and postseason experience Beyond the bat, Austin Hays offers a standout right arm ranked in the 88th percentile for strength, making him a reliable defender in the outfield corners. He has postseason experience in each of the last three years with three different teams, adding veteran presence to a White Sox squad looking to rebuild after moves like trading Luis Robert Jr.

Hays has qualified for the batting title in three seasons with an OPS+ of at least 105, including a 35-double campaign in 2022 and 36 in 2023 with the Orioles, where he earned an All-Star selection. His career highlights prove he can contribute to winning teams when healthy.

The White Sox, aiming to bolster their outfield with reliable options alongside players like Andrew Benintendi, see Hays as a low-risk, high-reward addition who could thrive with everyday at-bats.