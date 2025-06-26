Austin Reaves declines Los Angeles Lakers’ $89.2m extension; check details - Reports

Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers rising star, has declined a four-year extension offer. The deal was worth $89.2 million as per a report by the Athletic. This decision isn’t a sign of discontent with the Lakers but a calculated move to maximize his earnings in the future.

Potential reason for not accepting the offer With one year left on his current contract and a player option for the 2026-27 season, Reaves is probably positioning himself to potentially enter unrestricted free agency. This will result in opening the door for him to a more lucrative deal.

Reaves’ choice reflects a growing trend among NBA players who bet on themselves to increase their value. This move by the basketball player could lead to a contract significantly larger than the $89.2 million offered, especially if he maintains or exceeds his current performance.

Austin Reaves about the Lakers Speaking at his Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp, Austin had expressed his desire to stay with the Lakers long-term: “I want to be in L.A. If they want to trade me, then we will start something new somewhere else. But like I said, I want to be in L.A. I want to play my whole career in L.A. I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously, the Lakers is the best organization in basketball.”

Austin Reaves' performance Austin Reaves' performance this season has been impressive. In the 2024-25 season, he posted career-highs of 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 made 3-pointers per game, shooting 46% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

His remarkable season placed him among elite company, as he became one of only 10 players in Lakers history to average 20 points and five assists in a single season. For an undrafted player out of Oklahoma in 2021, this is a remarkable achievement.

From undrafted player to a rising star - Look at Austin's journey Reaves signed a four-year, $54 million deal in 2023. That contract was a significant step up for a player who went undrafted, but his recent performance suggests he’s outgrown it. By opting for free agency in 2026-27, Reaves is betting on his ability to command a deal that reflects his status as one of the league’s promising young talents.

