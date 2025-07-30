Austin Slater deal: New York Yankees acquire star outfielder from Chicago White Sox ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Aaron-judge-injury-new-york-yankees-star-outfielder-out-of-lineup-with-elbow-issue-11753548649790.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="New York Yankees">New York Yankees have acquired outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox in a strategic move ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. This move will add depth and a specialized right-handed bat to their roster. The trade addresses a specific need for the Yankees, particularly as they navigate the absence of superstar Aaron Judge, who is sidelined with an elbow injury.

Also Read | Aaron Judge injury: Yankees star outfielder out of lineup with elbow issue

Trade details In exchange for Austin Slater, the White Sox received Gage Ziehl, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher and a notable prospect. Ziehl, a fourth-round pick in 2024, posted a 4.15 ERA across 16 appearances in Low-A and High-A this season. While not a top-tier prospect, his inclusion reflects the Yankees’ willingness to part with pitching depth to address immediate roster needs.

On the other hand, Slater’s ability to play all three outfield positions, 15 starts in right field, nine in left, and one as a designated hitter this season is expected to add valuable depth. Slater’s $1.75 million contract, with up to $175,000 in additional incentives, makes him a cost-effective addition for the stretch run.

Austin Slater's form Austin Slater, a nine-year MLB veteran, brings versatility and a proven track record against left-handed pitching to the Yankees’ outfield. In 2025, Slater has posted a .236 batting average with a .721 OPS overall, but his performance against lefties is standout: a .261/.338/.522 slash line with five home runs in 69 at-bats, resulting in a .859 OPS. Over his career, Slater has a .270/.362/.436 line against left-handed pitchers, making him a valuable platoon option.

New York Yankees' strategy The Yankees’ current outfield has struggled against left-handed pitching, particularly with Aaron Judge on the injured list due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. Switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez has a .585 OPS batting right-handed, and Trent Grisham, a left-handed hitter, has a .610 OPS against lefties this season. Slater’s acquisition complements Dominguez, who excels against right-handed pitching (.284/.354/.456), and provides manager Aaron Boone with lineup flexibility.

With Judge expected to return as the designated hitter in early August, Slater could platoon with Dominguez in left field or cover right field against left-handed starters. This move aligns with the Yankees’ recent acquisition of Amed Rosario, another right-handed hitter effective against lefties.