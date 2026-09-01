Australia name squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe, South Africa

Melbourne [Australia], September 1 (ANI): Australia have announced a 17-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, with several key players returning as the reigning world champions step up preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, according to ICC.

Australia will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe from September 15 before facing South Africa in another three-match series beginning September 24.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, making the upcoming series particularly important for Australia as they look to build towards the tournament.

Captain Mitchell Marsh and opener Travis Head return to the squad after missing Australia's ODI series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have also been included for the South Africa leg of the tour. Their involvement comes ahead of Australia's three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the Proteas, which begins in October.

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out after a lean run across formats. His absence provides opportunities for younger players, with Joel Davies and Ollie Peake retaining their places after impressing during Australia's recent ODI assignments.

The return of several senior players gives Australia a strong mix of experience and youth as they continue to assess their squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The series against Zimbabwe will begin on September 15, followed by the three-match ODI series against South Africa from September 24.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa tour only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa

Series schedule (v Zimbabwe):

First ODI: September 15, Harare Second ODI: September 18, Harare Third ODI: September 20, Harare

Series schedule (v South Africa)