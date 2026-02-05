Australia vs Netherlands, World Cup 2026 warm up match LIVE updates: AUS win toss, opt to bat; Game delayed due to rain

The Australia vs Netherlands clash in the 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2026 is scheduled at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The game serves as a key final tune-up for both sides ahead of the main T20 World Cup tournament kicking off shortly after.

Unfortunately, rain has intervened, delaying the match start. Updates on resumption, possible reduced-overs format, or further delays will follow as conditions improve.

Toss Update Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

AUS vs NED Team details Netherlands (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten

Australia (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis

Australia vs Netherlands: Preview Australia, the defending champions from 2021 and perennial T20 heavyweights, bring a powerful lineup featuring stars like Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and explosive batters such as Travis Head and Tim David. They will be using this warm-up to fine-tune combinations, test bowling attacks on subcontinental conditions, and build momentum in Sri Lankan conditions that could mirror some World Cup venues.