Australia vs West Indies: Shamar Joseph takes 7 wickets, leads West Indies to win 1st Test in 27 years
Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell as the West Indies pulled off a remarkable eight-run win over Australia in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Joseph braved a toe injury and grabbed 7-68 as the young fast bowler inspired the West Indies to its first win in Australia in 27 years in a gripping conclusion to the day-night test.