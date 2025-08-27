Australian cricketer Michael Clarke opens up on skin cancer battle: ‘Another one cut out…’

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he has once again undergone treatment for skin cancer. Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared an emotional post about his latest health scare while stressing the importance of regular medical check-ups.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today,” Clarke wrote. “A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early.”

See his post here:

Clarke, regarded as one of Australia’s finest batters, represented his country across formats between 2004 and 2015. He featured in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, and captained Australia in both Test and ODI cricket. Under his leadership, the team dominated world cricket—winning the 2015 World Cup and whitewashing England 5-0 in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

Skin Cancer: A Growing Concern in Australia Skin cancer occurs when abnormal skin cells grow uncontrollably, most often triggered by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. It is the most common form of cancer globally, and early detection plays a crucial role in treatment success.

Australia has the highest incidence of skin cancer in the world, largely due to high UV radiation levels, its geographical location near the equator, and a fair-skinned majority population. Reports suggest that two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70.

Hugh Jackman Too Faced Similar Scare Clarke is not the only Australian celebrity to deal with the disease. Actor Hugh Jackman, widely known for playing Wolverine, revealed in 2023 that he had undergone two biopsies following a skin cancer scare.

The actor had his first cancer removed back in 2013 and has since had at least six procedures.

