Australian Open 2026, January 18: Schedule, live streaming details, key players to watch

The Australian Open 2026 is set to get underway, with a packed opening day at Melbourne Park. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will launch his pursuit of a first title here, while two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka will defend her top seeding. Adding extra excitement, 45-year-old Venus Williams is set to return via a wildcard and become the oldest woman ever to feature in a Grand Slam singles main draw.

Full schedule Rod Laver Arena: Women’s Singles: Qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs No. 7 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) – 6:00 AM IST (January 18) / 7:30 PM ET, (January 17)

Men’s Singles: No. 3 Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

Women’s Singles: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs Wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA) – approximately 1:30 PM IST/ 3:00 AM ET (January 18)

Men’s Singles: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Adam Walton (AUS)

Margaret Court Arena: Women’s Singles: Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) – 6:00 AM IST (January 18) / 7:30 PM ET, (January 17)

Men’s Singles: No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

Men’s Singles: No. 10 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA) – around approximately 1:30 PM IST/ 3:00 AM ET (January 18)

Women’s Singles: Mananchaya Sawangkaew vs No. 28 Emma Raducanu (GBR)

John Cain Arena: Men’s Singles: Qualifier Arthur Fery (GBR) vs No. 20 Flavio Cobolli (ITA) – 5:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 7:00 PM ET (January 17)

Women’s Singles: No. 12 Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP) – not before 4:30 a.m. ET (January 18)

Men’s Singles: No. 29 Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Qualifier Jason Kubler (AUS) – Not before 8:00 AM IST (not before 9:30 PM ET, January 17)

Women’s Singles: Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Wildcard Venus Williams (USA)

Kia Arena: Women’s Singles: Wildcard Talia Gibson (AUS) vs Anna Blinkova – 5:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 7:00 PM ET (January 17)

Men’s Singles: Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs No. 32 Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Men’s Singles: Qualifier Michael Zheng (USA) vs Sebastian Korda (USA) – Not before 10:00 AM IST, January 18 (not before 11:30 PM ET, January 17)

Women’s Singles: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

1573 Arena: Men’s Singles: Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) – 5:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 7:00 PM ET (January 17)

Women’s Singles: No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Qualifier Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Men’s Singles: Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) vs No. 26 Cameron Norrie (GBR)

ANZ Arena: Women’s Singles: No. 26 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) – 5:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 7:00 PM ET (January 17)

Women’s Singles: Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs No. 20 Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Men’s Singles: Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Women’s Singles: Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Anastasia Potapova (AUT)

Court 6: Women’s Singles: Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) – 5:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 7:00 PM ET (January 17)

Men’s Singles: Emilio Nava (USA) vs Wildcard Kyrian Jacquet (FRA)

Men’s Singles: Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Qualifier Zachary Svajda (USA)

Court 7: Men’s Singles: Wildcard Patrick Kypson (USA) vs Francisco Comesana (ARG) – 8:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 10:00 PM ET (January 17)

Women’s Singles: Polina Kudermetova (UZB) vs Qualifier Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales (ESP)

Court 8: Women’s Singles: Caty McNally (USA) vs Qualifier Himeno Sakatsume (JPN) – 7:30 AM IST (January 18)/ 9:00 PM ET (January 17)

Men’s Singles: Qualifier Liam Draxl (CAN) vs Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

Court 13: Women’s Singles: Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs No. 32 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) – 8:30 AM IST January 18/ 10:00 PM ET (January 17)

Men’s Singles: Lucky Loser Alexander Blockx (BEL) vs Qualifier Jamie Faria (POR)

Players to watch today Carlos Alcaraz faces local hope Adam Walton in his bid to claim a maiden Australian Open crown and complete the Career Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka opens against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, looking to add another Melbourne title to her collection.

Venus Williams makes history against Olga Danilovic. “I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” she said. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there.”

Other standouts include Alexander Zverev, Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe, and Maria Sakkari.

Australian Open: Live streaming details In the US, the Australian Open will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the tournament. Live streaming coverage is also available through ESPN Unlimited, ESPN+ and Fubo.