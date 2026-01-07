Australian Open 2026: Record-breaking prize pool announced with 16% increase; all you need to know

Tennis Australia has set a new record with the 2026 Australian Open prize money, announcing a total pool of approximately $74.9 million USD. This marks a significant 16% increase from the previous year's event, making it the largest payout in the tournament's history. The boost reflects growing revenues and a commitment to supporting players at all levels.
The men's and women's singles champions will each pocket around $2.79 million, a notable rise from $2.35 million in 2025. This substantial reward highlights the prestige of the first Grand Slam of the year.
Defending champions include Jannik Sinner in men's singles, who is aiming for another title, and American Madison Keys, who claimed the women's crown in 2025 by upsetting world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Players exiting early will also benefit significantly. First-round losers in singles will earn over $100,000, ensuring better financial support across the bracket. Qualifiers see boosts too, with amounts starting from Q1.
(All values are approximate due to the AUD to USD conversion)
Winner: $2.79 million
Runner-up: $1.44 million
Semifinalists: $842,306
Quarterfinalists: $505,383
Fourth round: $323,445
Third round: $220,852
Second round: $151,615
First round: $101,076
Q1: $27,290
Q2: $38,409
Q3: $56,266
The tournament will kick off with qualifying on Monday, January 12. The main draw will begin on Sunday, January 18, and wrap up on Sunday, February 1.
Sunday, January 18 to Sunday, January 25: Rounds 1-4
Monday, January 26 to Tuesday, January 27: Quarterfinals
Wednesday, January 28: Women's semifinals
Thursday, January 29: Men's semifinals
Friday, January 30: Women's final
Saturday, February 1: Men's final
As Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley noted, “From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we are ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.” This move not only rewards top performers but also supports the broader ecosystem, encouraging participation and growth in the sport ahead of the Melbourne spectacle.
