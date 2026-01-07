Subscribe

Australian Open 2026: Record-breaking prize pool announced with 16% increase; all you need to know

Tennis Australia has announced a significant prize money increase for the 2026 Australian Open, setting a new tournament record with a notable percentage boost from the previous year. The rise benefits players across all stages, including champions, early-round participants, and qualifiers. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published7 Jan 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Australian Open 2026: Prize money
Australian Open 2026: Prize money(AFP)
Tennis Australia has set a new record with the 2026 Australian Open prize money, announcing a total pool of approximately $74.9 million USD. This marks a significant 16% increase from the previous year's event, making it the largest payout in the tournament's history. The boost reflects growing revenues and a commitment to supporting players at all levels.

How much will the 2026 Australian Open winners earn?

The men's and women's singles champions will each pocket around $2.79 million, a notable rise from $2.35 million in 2025. This substantial reward highlights the prestige of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Defending champions include Jannik Sinner in men's singles, who is aiming for another title, and American Madison Keys, who claimed the women's crown in 2025 by upsetting world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

What are the prize money increases for early rounds and qualifiers?

Players exiting early will also benefit significantly. First-round losers in singles will earn over $100,000, ensuring better financial support across the bracket. Qualifiers see boosts too, with amounts starting from Q1.

(All values are approximate due to the AUD to USD conversion)

Winner: $2.79 million

Runner-up: $1.44 million

Semifinalists: $842,306

Quarterfinalists: $505,383

Fourth round: $323,445

Third round: $220,852

Second round: $151,615

First round: $101,076

Q1: $27,290

Q2: $38,409

Q3: $56,266

When does the 2026 Australian Open main draw begin?

The tournament will kick off with qualifying on Monday, January 12. The main draw will begin on Sunday, January 18, and wrap up on Sunday, February 1.

Key schedule highlights

Sunday, January 18 to Sunday, January 25: Rounds 1-4

Monday, January 26 to Tuesday, January 27: Quarterfinals

Wednesday, January 28: Women's semifinals

Thursday, January 29: Men's semifinals

Friday, January 30: Women's final

Saturday, February 1: Men's final

Why is this prize money boost important for tennis?

As Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley noted, “From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we are ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.” This move not only rewards top performers but also supports the broader ecosystem, encouraging participation and growth in the sport ahead of the Melbourne spectacle.

