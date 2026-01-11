Australian Open 2026 schedule: Dates, key players, format and prize money for first Grand Slam of year

The Australian Open 2026 headlines the tennis calendar as the first Grand Slam of the year, delivering high-stakes action at Melbourne Park. Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys are set to return to defend their titles in a tournament bursting with top talent, massive prize money, and thrilling storylines.

Australian Open 2026: Dates and schedule The tournament will kick off with qualifying on Monday, January 12. The main singles draw will begin on Sunday, January 18, 2026, and will run until the women's final on January 31 and the men's final on February 1. The official draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 15, unveiling the 128-player singles brackets.

January 18-20: First round

January 21-22: Second round

January 23-24: Third round

January 25-26: Fourth round

January 27-28: Quarter-finals

January 29: Women's semi-finals

January 30: Men's semi-finals

January 31: Women's final

February 1: Men's final

Doubles, mixed doubles, wheelchair, and junior events run alongside the main action.

Venue and format Since 1988, the Australian Open has called Melbourne Park home, featuring iconic arenas like Rod Laver Arena (15,000 capacity), John Cain Arena (10,500), and Margaret Court Arena (7,500). The hard-court surface favors aggressive baseline play, with men's singles best-of-five sets and women's best-of-three.

Key players

Men's singles key players 1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Sinner, chasing a historic third straight title, stands as a prime favourite on his favoured hard courts. Alcaraz and the ever-dangerous Djokovic promise epic battles.

Women's singles key players 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek (POL)

3. Coco Gauff (USA)

4. Amanda Anisimova (USA)

5. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Defending champion Madison Keys faces fierce competition from Sabalenka (a recent finalist), Swiatek, and Gauff in one of the most open women's draws in years.

Record-breaking prize money Tennis Australia has set a new record with the 2026 Australian Open prize money, announcing a total pool of approximately $74.9 million USD. This marks a significant 16% increase from the previous year's event.

(All values are approximate due to the AUD to USD conversion)

Winner: $2.79 million

Runner-up: $1.44 million

Semifinalists: $842,306

Quarterfinalists: $505,383

Fourth round: $323,445

Third round: $220,852

Second round: $151,615

First round: $101,076

Q1: $27,290

Q2: $38,409