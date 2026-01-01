Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams set to make return at 45; check complete list of wild cards for main-draw

Tennis icon Venus Williams is poised to script her name deeper into the record books. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been awarded a wildcard entry for the 2026 Australian Open, marking her return to Melbourne Park after a five-year absence. Notably, at 45, she will become the oldest woman ever to compete in the main draw of the prestigious tournament, surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date, who played at age 44 in 2015.

The Australian Open announced the news on Friday (January 2), confirming Williams' spot in the event starting January 18. Notably, this will be her 22nd appearance at Melbourne, 28 years after her debut in 1998.

Advertisement

Australian Open 2026: Main-draw wildcards Women's Singles Emerson Jones (AUS)

Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS)

Talia Gibson (AUS)

Taylah Preston (AUS)

Venus Williams (USA)

Men's Singles James Duckworth (AUS)

Bu Yunchaokete (CHN)

Patrick Kypson (USA)

Kyrian Jacquet (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

TBA

TBA

TBA

Venus Williams on her return “I am excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” Williams said. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

A legendary legacy at Melbourne Park Venus Williams boasts an impressive 54-21 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She reached the finals twice, in 2003 and 2017. Though she fell short in those title matches, her powerful serve and baseline dominance left an indelible mark on the hard courts.

Advertisement

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley praised her impact: “Venus is a true legend and trailblazer of our sport, she’s an inspiration to us all.”

Her longevity continues to amaze, especially after a 16-month injury layoff before returning in 2025 with strong showings, including a US Open doubles quarterfinal.

Record-breaking milestone ahead By stepping onto the court in 2026, Williams will shatter the age record for women's main-draw participants. This achievement highlights her unmatched resilience amid injuries and the sport's physical toll.

Building momentum for the Grand Slam Venus Williams is wasting no time preparing. She has accepted wildcards for warm-up tournaments in Auckland starting next week and Hobart the following week. This packed schedule highlights her determination to arrive in peak form for the Grand Slam.