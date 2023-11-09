Australian Women's captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket. Meg Lanning quit international cricket after winning seven World Cup titles during a 241-match career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lanning, with two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup wins and five ICC Women's T20 World Cup victories to her name, retires from cricket at 31. She has scored over 8,000 runs in all formats for her nation.

Lanning won her first ICC trophy at the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2012, which was soon succeeded by a victory in the 50-over World Cup in India the following year, 2013.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 Women's cricket final: India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets "The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me," Lanning said as quoted by ICC.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I am proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way."

"I would like to thank my family, my teammates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support in allowing me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," she concluded.

The ultra-consistent right-hander took the captaincy reins from Jodie Fields at the start of 2014 and it was never looking back for her from there, as she led her country with aplomb on 182 occasions and to five ICC titles during a golden run for Australia cricket.

Meg Lanning's records In six Tests, Lanning scored 345 runs at an average of 31.36, with a best individual score of 93, with two half-centuries.

In 103 ODIs, she scored 4,602 runs at an average of 53.51. Lanning scored 15 centuries and 21 fifties in 102 innings, with the best score of 152*, ANI reported.

Lastly, in 132 T20Is, Lanning scored 3,405 runs in 121 innings at an average of 36.61 and a strike rate of above 116. She scored two centuries and 15 fifties, with the best score of 133*.

(With ANI inputs)

