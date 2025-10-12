Australia's record-breaking win stuns India in 2025 World Cup; Here's look at top 5 run-chases in women’s ODI history

India posted a formidable 330, driven by a strong opening partnership, but faltered in the final 10 overs, losing wickets and momentum. Notably, this match, which saw 661 runs scored across both innings, ranks as the third-highest match aggregate in Women’s ODIs.

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy, right, and batting partner Ellyse Perry run between the wickets to score during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India,(AP)

Australia Women scripted history at the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Vizag, chasing down a colossal 331 runs against India Women to win by three wickets with an over to spare. This monumental feat, the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history, highlighted Australia’s batting depth and set a new benchmark for the sport.

Historic chase in the women’s ODIs

Australia’s 331-run chase shattered previous records, establishing a new pinnacle in Women’s ODI cricket. Below are the top five highest successful chases in Women’s ODI history:

331 – AUSW vs INDW, Vizag, 2025 WC

302 – SLW vs SAW, Potchefstroom, 2024

289 – AUSW vs NZW, North Sydney, 2012

283 – AUSW vs INDW, Wankhede, 2023

282 – AUSW vs INDW, New Chandigarh, 2025

This chase surpassed Australia’s own record of 278 against India at Auckland in the 2022 World Cup, the previous highest in World Cup history.

Alyssa Healy’s brilliance fuels Australia’s triumph

The chase was masterminded by captain Alyssa Healy’s explosive 142 off 107 balls, including 21 fours and three sixes. She was ably supported by Phoebe Litchfield, who contributed to a rapid 85-run opening stand.

Ellyse Perry, despite retiring hurt, returned to steady the innings during a tense phase. India mounted a comeback with Amanjot Sharma dismissing Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux in consecutive deliveries, but Perry and Kim Garth’s composure sealed the victory. The chase highlighted Australia’s ability to maintain a high run rate under pressure.

India’s fight and missed opportunities

India posted a formidable 330, driven by a strong opening partnership, but faltered in the final 10 overs, losing wickets and momentum. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur noted they could have added 30-40 more runs on the batting-friendly pitch. Shree Charani’s bowling stood out, challenging Australia’s batters, but India’s bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition’s firepower. Their fielding, however, was exceptional, keeping them in the game.

Captains reflect on a thrilling encounter

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain, said: “Today the way we started we could have got 30-40 runs, we kept losing wickets in the last 6-7 overs, it was a good batting wicket and we didn’t capitalise... She (Charani) has been outstanding. She’s always there whenever the team needs her.”

Alyssa Healy, Australia captain, remarked: “We’ll take those two points, to chase down 330 in a 50-over game for us. It’s new territory, so I’m glad that we’ve got the confidence to do that now... Litchfield takes a lot of pressure off me, and we just sort of locked in and got ourselves off to a good start.”

