Austrian Grand Prix 2025: Max Verstappen out of F1 race after crash with Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The Austrian Grand Prix 2025 at the Red Bull Ring started with a bang when Red Bull’s star driver, Max Verstappen crashed out on the first lap after colliding with Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Both drivers had to retire, shaking up the race.

What happened during the F1 race? The Formula 1 race began with McLaren’s Lando Norris leading from pole position, while Verstappen started in P7 after a tough qualifying. Mercedes driver Antonelli, on the other hand, began in P9. It was at Turn 3 that the race became chaotic.

Antonelli locked his brakes, causing his Mercedes to hit Verstappen’s Red Bull. The crash damaged both cars, forcing them to retire out of the race. A safety car was called to clear the debris.

What is next? With Verstappen and Antonelli out, Norris and Piastri have a clear shot to dominate. George Russell will aimed for another win after his previous year's success. The crash raises questions about Verstappen’s future and Antonelli’s growth prospect.

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes in 2026. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has finally addressed the speculations about Verstappen's move to Mercedes in 2026.

Christian Horner shut down the ongoing rumours, reminding everyone that Verstappen is tied to Red Bull for several more years.

"We’re very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028. So anything is entirely speculative that is being said, but we tend not to pay too much attention to it."

Toto Wolff and George Russell on the speculations Earlier, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had publicly expressed interest in bringing Verstappen onboard.

George Russell, who currently drives for Mercedes, recently admitted that the team has indeed been in discussions with Verstappen. Notably, Russell's current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.