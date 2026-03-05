Axar Patel's stunning relay catch to Shivam Dube dismisses Will Jacks in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semis; watch video

In a high-stakes thriller at Wankhede Stadium, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube combined for one of the most breathtaking moments of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England. This relay catch ended Will Jacks' aggressive knock and gave India a vital breakthrough in England's chase.

Stunning teamwork by Axar Patel and Shivam Dube in the deep In the 13.6 over, Arshdeep Singh bowled a wide full toss outside off to Will Jacks. The England batter reached out and sliced it off the toe-end toward deep point. India had two fielders positioned perfectly at the boundary, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, and they combined superbly to pull off a relay dismissal.

Axar, showing incredible awareness, sprinted to his left, plucked the ball on the run near the ropes, and lost balance but stayed mindful of the cushion. Without panicking, he tossed it back toward the converging Shivam Dube, who completed the catch with ease. Jacks departed for 35 off 20 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes), ending a dangerous 77-run stand with Jacob Bethell.

Suryakumar Yadav rushed over to embrace Axar, as the Wankhede crowd erupted. At 172-5 after 14 overs, England needed 82 from 36 balls, with Bethell fighting on 74.

Watch viral video

Impact on the high-scoring contest India had posted a massive 253/7 earlier, powered by Sanju Samson's explosive 89 and contributions from Shivam Dube (43) and others. This wicket slowed England's momentum in a chase that demanded big hitting. Axar's fielding brilliance, adding to his earlier efforts in the tournament, highlighted India's all-round strength in pressure situations.

Also Read | MS Dhoni spotted at Wankhede during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semis; watch video

Fans flooded social media, calling it a "game-changer" and praising the duo's quick thinking. In T20 cricket, especially World Cup knockouts, such athletic moments often separate winners from losers.