Axar Patel faces backlash by netizens after DC vs RCB clash; here’s why

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a nail-biting thriller on Sunday (April 27). In the game played at DC's home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB chased the target of 163 runs in just 18.3 overs and clinched a win by 6 wickets. After the match, DC skipper Axar Patel faced a backlash from the fans on social media.

Why did fans criticize Axar Patel? Coming to bat first DC batters struggled but managed to put a score of 162/8 after 20 overs. They looked strong in the second innings when RCB batters lost early wickets and were 26/3. However, Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli took the game towards the end. The match turned into a thrilling contest when Dushmantha Chameera scalped Virat Kohli's wicket in the 18th over.

With two overs remaining and Tim David on strike, RCB were 146/4 and needed 17 runs to win. Axar Patel sent Mukesh Kumar to bowl the 19th over even though he had the option to send Mitchell Starc. The game got over before going down the wire as David smashed a six and three boundaries to finish it off in style. Axar was backlashed for not sending Star who was more economical as compared to Mukesh in the game.

Fans reactions

Axar Patel after the match "I think we fell short by 10-15 runs. The pitch was challenging in the first innings, but dew made batting easier in the second," Axar said after the match.

"Dropped catches hurt us; we must hold onto those. Our intent was consistent, but the two-paced wicket and the dew also changed conditions. Losing wickets regularly prevented momentum, if a batter had settled in, they could’ve added those extra runs," he added.

"KL Rahul’s form justified him at No. 4, especially with one side of the ground being shorter," Axar Patel explained his decision of batting lower in the order.

Delhi Capitals on IPL Points Table Delhi Capitals are currently in the fourth position on the Points Table. They have won six out of the nine matches played and have bagged 12 points. Starting their campaign on a high note, DC have lost three out of their previous five games and have an NRR of +0.482. The Axar Patel-led team will want to bounce back in their upcoming games.