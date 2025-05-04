Ayush Mhatre surpasses Suresh Raina to achieve special milestone with his game-changing knock for CSK against RCB

Ayush Mhatre turned the tables on Chennai Super Kings' side in the high-voltage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (May 3). The 17-year-old smashed 94 runs off just 48 deliveries in the game. His innings included 9 fours and 5 sixes. Ayush surpassed Suresh Raina to register a special feat during the game.

Ayush Mhatre's IPL debut Ayush Mhatre joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025. He was signed for ₹30 lakhs by the franchise.

Ayush Mhatre's performance in IPL so far

Matches played: 4

Runs scored: 163

Average: 40.75

Strike rate: 185.23

Highest score: 94 against RCB

4s/6s: 20/7

Ayush Mhatre reaches milestone in RCB vs CSK match Ayush Mhatre became the youngest player of Chennai Super Kings in IPL history to register a half-century. He left Suresh Raina behind, after hitting a fifty at the age of 17 years and 291 days. Raina who previously held the record had achieved the feat in 2008 at the age of 21 years and 148 days in a match against Mumbai Indians.

Mhatre also became the third youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the league.

Youngest players to score fifty in IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Age: 14 years and 32 days

Opponent: Gujarat Titans

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Age: 17 years and 175 days

Opponent: Delhi Capitals (2019)

Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)

Age: 17 years and 291 days

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Suryakumar Yadav praises Ayush Mhatre Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar appreciated Ayush with a post on his social media handle.

Stephen Fleming on Ayush Mhatre CSK coach Stephen Fleming hailed Ayush Mhatre after his explosive innings.

He has got talent and hand-eye coordination and he is aggressive - Everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player. But, to me, it's the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. That is what I am most impressed with." Fleming said about Mhatre at the press conference after the RCB vs CSK match.

"It's one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire," he added.

Chennai Super King's remaining matches CSK have three matches remaining with one match played at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7 May (Kolkata)

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 12 May (Chennai)