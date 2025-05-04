Ayush Mhatre surpasses Suresh Raina to achieve special milestone with his game-changing knock for CSK against RCB

Ayush Mhatre turned the tables on Chennai Super Kings' side in the high-voltage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (May 3). The 17-year-old smashed 94 runs off just 48 deliveries in the game. His innings included 9 fours and 5 sixes. Ayush surpassed Suresh Raina to register a special feat during the game.
Ayush Mhatre joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025. He was signed for ₹30 lakhs by the franchise.
Ayush Mhatre's performance in IPL so far
Matches played: 4
Runs scored: 163
Average: 40.75
Strike rate: 185.23
Highest score: 94 against RCB
4s/6s: 20/7
Ayush Mhatre became the youngest player of Chennai Super Kings in IPL history to register a half-century. He left Suresh Raina behind, after hitting a fifty at the age of 17 years and 291 days. Raina who previously held the record had achieved the feat in 2008 at the age of 21 years and 148 days in a match against Mumbai Indians.
Mhatre also became the third youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the league.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
Age: 14 years and 32 days
Opponent: Gujarat Titans
Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)
Age: 17 years and 175 days
Opponent: Delhi Capitals (2019)
Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)
Age: 17 years and 291 days
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar appreciated Ayush with a post on his social media handle.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming hailed Ayush Mhatre after his explosive innings.
He has got talent and hand-eye coordination and he is aggressive - Everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player. But, to me, it's the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. That is what I am most impressed with." Fleming said about Mhatre at the press conference after the RCB vs CSK match.
"It's one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire," he added.
CSK have three matches remaining with one match played at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7 May (Kolkata)
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 12 May (Chennai)
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 18 May (Ahmedabad)