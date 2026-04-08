Baale Golf displace Sterling Swingers from lead to top group at DGC Members League

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Baale Golf won three games in a row to displace Sterling Swingers from the top of their Group after day 9 of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Members League - at the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday. Baale Golf took home 9 points against Sterling Swingers' 5 points, according to a release.

In what was the third match of the day, Baale Golf won the first game, but Sterling Swingers fought back to win the second and third games to go one-up. Baale Golf went on the offensive and registered wins in the fourth, fifth and sixth games. The final game was tied.

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In the opening match of the day between SwingKKings and Ardee Masters, SwingKKings drew first blood, winning the first game. The second was tied, but Ardee Masters came back in style to win the third game. This pattern continued with SwingKKings winning the fourth and Ardee coming back to draw level with a win in the fifth game. Not willing to let up, SwingKKings won the sixth, but Ardee Masters had the last laugh with a win in the final game. Both teams shared 7 points each.

In the second contest of the day between Birdie Machine and Victorious Choice, the first game was halved. Victorious Choice went on to win the second game, but that was where their luck ran out. In an exemplary display of attaching golf, Birdie Machine went on to win the next five games to tally 11 points as against their opponents' tally of just 3 points.

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The fourth match of the day was played between Bharat Strikers and Tee Birds. Bharat Strikers started off on an aggressive note, winning the first two games, before Tee Birds pulled one back with a win in the third and fourth. Bharat Strikers won the fifth game, but Tee Birds went on to win the sixth and seventh to triumph with a tally of 8 points as against their opponent's tally of 6 points, the release said.

In the last match of the day between TeeM EDC and Bliss Golfers, the first game was tied, but Bliss Golfers went on to win the second and third. TeeM EDC came back to win the fourth game and the fifth waw tied. Bliss Golfers, not willing to let up, won the sixth game to go two-up. TeeM EDC won the final game, but it was a case of too little too late. Bliss Golfers tallied 8 points against Teem EDC's total of 6 points. (ANI)