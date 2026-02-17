Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi likely to be dropped for Pakistan vs Namibia clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan cricket is in the spotlight once again after the team management has likely decided to drop big names Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the all-important T20 World Cup 2026 group match against Namibia on Wednesday. The bold call follows a disappointing 61-run defeat to India in Colombo, where both senior players struggled to make an impact in a must-win contest.

According to a report by PTI, the repeated below-par performances in high-pressure games by the players have raised unhappiness inside the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is furious after Pakistan's loss PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly left the Premadasa Stadium before the end of the India match once Pakistan’s defeat looked certain. He later passed on his frustration to team manager Naved Akram Cheema through a senior PCB official.

"The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India," the report stated, citing a source.

Also Read | PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves venue as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs

The source added that Naqvi clearly stated such displays in matches that really count were "not understandable or acceptable."

Post-match, head coach Mike Hesson gathered the players in the dressing room and told them straight that they had fallen well short of their true ability.

Management set to go for radical changes After late-night talks, the decision-makers agreed it was time for action. "Late at night, the management think tank decided enough was enough, and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday," the source revealed to PTI.

The plan includes bringing in either Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah to lead the pace attack in place of Shaheen, while Fakhar Zaman is expected to add firepower to the top order. The management also wants to test young middle-order batter Khawaja Nafay if the new lineup clicks.

Should the changes lead to a solid win, Babar and Shaheen could find their World Cup journey over early, as the focus shifts toward building around fresh talent for the future.

Pakistan's position in the points table Pakistan kicked off the tournament strongly with victories over the USA and the Netherlands. But the heavy loss to India severely damaged their net run rate and put them right on the edge.

Anything less than a win against Namibia would certainly end their hopes of reaching the Super Eight stage, as the USA are currently placed second in the Group A points table with 4 points from 2 wins and an NRR of +0.787. On the other hand, Pakistan are placed third with 4 points from 2 wins and an NRR of -0.403. The pressure is now sky-high for the clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.