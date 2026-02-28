Babar Azam dropped as Pakistan make bold changes for must-win T20 World Cup clash vs Sri Lanka; social media erupts

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting Pakistan in to bat. Salman Agha, leading the side, announced three key changes to the lineup. The exclusions are Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Salman Mirza, with Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed coming in. This marks a rare instance where Babar, Pakistan's former captain and all-time leading T20I run-scorer, misses a World Cup game despite being in the squad.

“It’s a massive opportunity. We just need to play a perfect game, bowl well, bat well, and field well, and I think everything will be fine. Yeah, we would have bowled first definitely, but there is no way we can do that while batting. So you just need to put up a good total and try to restrict them. It’s a mix, (knowing the calculations) to be very honest. Sometimes it can be tough and sometimes it’s easy. You have the freedom to go and just play shots or you know what you need to do. But yeah, it’s a mixed kind of a thing. We’ll just try to play a perfect game and I think the rest will be fine. Yeah, we got three changes. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Salman Mirza are not playing. Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed are playing.”