Babar Azam faces social media backlash for poor form in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam faced yet another wave of backlash following his underwhelming 25 off 24 balls against England in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Batting at No. 4 in Pallekele on Tuesday (February 24), Babar contributed to a 46-run stand with Sahibzada Farhan but struggled to accelerate, eventually falling to Jamie Overton via an inside edge that rattled the stumps. His knock came at a strike rate of just 104.17, drawing sharp criticism amid Pakistan's 164/9 total.

Babar Azam's ongoing struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026 Babar Azam's tournament form remains a major concern for Pakistan. In five innings now (including the one against Namibia where he didn't bat), Babar has scored 91 runs at an average of around 22.75.

Earlier efforts included 46 off 32 vs USA (his best), but slower scores like 15 off 18 vs Netherlands, 5 off 7 vs India, and the recent 25 off 24 vs England highlight his inability to match T20's explosive pace.

Mike Hesson on Babar Azam's underwhelming form Pakistan coach Mike Hesson remained frank about the issue, “Babar is well aware that his strike rate in the powerplay is below 100 in T20 World Cups.”

Former stars like Faf du Plessis have urged honest conversations, noting how the game has "moved so fast forward into strike rates that he has found himself a little bit behind."

Social media backlash Social media exploded post-match, with fans branding Babar the "biggest weak link" and dubbing him "Dot Bradman" for dot-ball laden innings.

The backlash intensified after this Super 8 flop, blending frustration with calls for change despite his overall T20I records. Notably, Babar has amassed 4621 runs off 137 T20I innings, including 39 fifties and 3 centuries.