Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships: India storm into quarterfinals with convincing win over UAE

India secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships with a dominant 110-83 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group D clash on Saturday in Indonesia. The win comes up after India's dominant display over Sri Lanka on the opening day on Friday.

With Hong Kong also registering two wins from as many matches on the group, both teams have now confirmed their progression to the knockout stages. India and Hong Kong face each other on Sunday to determine the Group D winners.

The tournament is being played under a relay scoring format, where teams race to 110 points across 10 matches. India got off to a flying start, with girls' singles player Rujula Ramu defeating Mysha Khan 11-5, followed by the mixed doubles pairing of C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri extending the lead to 22-11.

India maintained the lead throughout the contest, despite spirited resistance from the UAE in a few matches. At the halfway stage, the scoreboard read 55-41 in India’s favour. US Open finalist Tanvi Sharma then delivered a clinical performance to stretch the lead to 66-46 against Madhumita Sundarapandian.

Lalramsanga returned to court, this time partnering Reshika U in the second mixed doubles rubber, where they outplayed Adithya Kiran and Mysha Khan 11-5 to take India further ahead to 77-51, effectively putting the team in the driver’s seat. India will now look to maintain their momentum and finish top of the group with a win on Sunday.

India's record at Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships India had achieved their best result in the mixed team event at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships back in 2011, clinching a bronze medal. Last year, India fell short of a medal after losing 2-3 to Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships format The Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships features 17 teams divided into four groups: three groups have three teams each, while one group has five teams. Each team plays every other team in their group once, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. This year’s championships adopted a 110-point relay system.

