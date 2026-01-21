Baker Mayfield takes social media jab at Kevin Stefanski after Browns trade drama; ‘I got shipped off like a piece of…’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't hold back on social media, taking a pointed swipe at his former Cleveland Browns coach, now Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Details about the social media post and context Baker Mayfield's response came after an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter described Stefanski's Cleveland quarterback situation as a "dumpster fire," claiming both Mayfield and successor Deshaun Watson "failed."

"Failed is quite the reach pal," Mayfield wrote on X. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

The comment highlighted lingering bitterness from Mayfield's 2022 exit from the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield's rocky road out of the Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, enjoyed his best success under Stefanski in 2020. He threw for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win in 18 years. Stefanski earned Coach of the Year honours that season.

But injuries and inconsistency followed in 2021. The Browns traded for Watson in the 2022 offseason, signed him to a massive extension, and dealt Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick. Mayfield later requested his release from Carolina and finished 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield has since rebuilt his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing with the team in 2023. He guided them t

o NFC South titles in 2023 and 2024, showcasing strong leadership and production. The team finished 8-9 in 2025, missing the playoffs.

Kevin Stefanski's move to the Atlanta Falcons sparks a new chapter The Falcons hired Stefanski on Saturday after firing coach Raheem Morris following an 8-9 season. Stefanski, a two-time AP Coach of the Year, was let go by the Browns earlier this month after a tough 8-26 stretch in his final two seasons there.

Stefanski brings proven offensive expertise and a track record of developing players, though his Cleveland tenure ended amid struggles. In Atlanta, he will work under the new president of football, Matt Ryan, and inherit a roster with talent but ongoing quarterback questions.

Why this feud matters for the NFC South Baker Mayfield's post injects personal stakes into divisional matchups. The Buccaneers and Falcons already battle for NFC South supremacy, and this history could fuel intense games.