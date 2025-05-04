Ballmer's big gesture for Game 7: Over 120 Clippers fans get free airfare, tickets to cheer behind Nuggets’ hoop

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reportedly chartered a plane to fly more than 120 die-hard Clippers fans to Denver on Sunday morning, covering not only their flights but also game tickets and ground transportation to Ball Arena for the highly anticipated Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets.



The fans, dubbed “The Wall” by Clippers faithful, are strategically seated behind the basket where the Nuggets will be shooting in the second half—aiming to recreate the same raucous energy that helped fuel the team’s comeback in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows the enthusiastic group boarding the charter flight early this morning, waving Clippers flags and wearing team colors. Chants of “Let’s go Clippers!” echoed throughout the tarmac as the fans prepared to bring L.A. energy to the heart of Colorado.

'The Most Ballmer Thing Ever'

Ballmer, known for his animated courtside presence and deep investment in the Clippers franchise, reportedly handpicked the group from season ticket holders and die-hard fans who had shown up consistently throughout the season. One fan described the experience as “a dream,” calling it “the most Ballmer thing ever.”

This move comes as the Clippers look to complete a dramatic comeback in the Western Conference semifinals, having evened the series at 3-3 after trailing 3-1. Game 7 will determine which team advances to face the winner of the Timberwolves–Suns series.

The Clippers have never reached the NBA Finals in franchise history, but with Ballmer pulling out all the stops and the team peaking at the right time, fans are hopeful this could finally be the year.

While it remains unclear how Ballmer managed to get access to a section of seats, Ballmer was spotted before Game 7 asking the fans to "bring it today."

Ballmer has been featured on the broadcast of Clippers' games in recent years for providing high energy and enthusiasm. These are attributes that aren't commonly seen from NBA team owners sitting courtside at games.