Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony date revealed: Details of venue, list of awards to be presented - All you need to know

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony for 2025 will take place on September 22 in Paris, France, the organisers announced on Monday. Also for the first time, the Ballon d’Or award ceremony will have equal number of awards for both men and women. The award ceremony will take place at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Among the awards that were included in the list this year are - for best women’s goalkeeper, best young women’s player, and highest scorer in women’s football in a club or national team.

Overall, a total of six awards for male and female players will be presented at Ballon d’Or award ceremony for 2025. An additional prize - Socrates Award will also be presented in an aim to to promote solidarity. The award is open to either men or women.

However, the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or award ceremony for 2025 will be announced on August 22. In 2024, Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won Ballon d'Or for male and female players, respectively.

“The 2025 awards will include the Men’s and Women's Ballon d'Or, Men’s and Women’s Kopa Trophy (best young player), Men’s and Women’s Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men’s and Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team), Men’s and Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year, and Socrates Award, presented by L’Equipe group and Peace and Sport, for solidarity actions or societal causes carried out by a committed champion,” UEFA said in a statement.

What is Ballon d'Or? Who presents it? The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French magazine France Football since 1956 to honour the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season.

