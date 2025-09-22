Live Updates

Ballon D’Or 2025 Live Updates: Top football stars battle for glory at Paris ceremony

Ballon D’Or 2025 Live Updates: Follow live updates here for exclusive winner announcements, speeches, and information from football’s biggest individual award night.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated22 Sep 2025, 09:23:18 PM IST
Ballon D’Or 2025 live updates
Ballon D’Or 2025 live updates(X)

The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony takes place tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, honoring the best football stars of the 2024/25 season. With PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé as the strong favorite and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal rising star among the contenders, expect thrilling moments as football’s elite are celebrated.

Follow updates here:
22 Sep 2025, 09:23:18 PM IST

Women’s Top 10 Contenders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal, England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal, Spain)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)

22 Sep 2025, 09:22:16 PM IST

Men’s Top 10 Contenders

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

22 Sep 2025, 09:15:32 PM IST

Details about the Award categories for Women

Women's Ballon d'Or (Best Female Footballer)

Women's Kopa Trophy (Best Female Young Player) - new for 2025

Women's Yashin Trophy (Best Female Goalkeeper) - new for 2025

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (Female Top Scorer) - new for 2025

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Female Coach)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy

22 Sep 2025, 09:15:02 PM IST

Details about the Award categories for Men

Men's Ballon d'Or (Best Male Footballer)

Men's Kopa Trophy (Best Male Young Player)

Men's Yashin Trophy (Best Male Goalkeeper)

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Male Top Scorer)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Male Coach)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy

22 Sep 2025, 09:12:39 PM IST

Live streaming details: Where and where to watch the ceremony

The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will begin at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, September 23/ 9:00 PM CET, Monday, September 22/ 3 PM ET on Monday, September 22.

The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Fans in the United States can watch the ceremony live on CBS and in the UK live streaming will be available on ballondor.com/en/videos.

22 Sep 2025, 09:03:15 PM IST

Introduction

Welcome to our live coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony. Tonight, the footballing world gathers to celebrate the best players of the season at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet. From standout performances to breakthrough stars, this ceremony will crown the finest talents of the year in both men's and women's football. Stay tuned as we bring live updates.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsBallon D’Or 2025 Live Updates: Top football stars battle for glory at Paris ceremony
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.