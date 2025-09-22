Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Updates: Top football stars battle for glory at Paris ceremony

Live streaming details: Where and where to watch the ceremony

The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will begin at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, September 23/ 9:00 PM CET, Monday, September 22/ 3 PM ET on Monday, September 22.

The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Fans in the United States can watch the ceremony live on CBS and in the UK live streaming will be available on ballondor.com/en/videos.