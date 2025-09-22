Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Updates: Top football stars battle for glory at Paris ceremony

The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony takes place tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, honoring the best football stars of the 2024/25 season. With PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé as the strong favorite and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal rising star among the contenders, expect thrilling moments as football’s elite are celebrated.
Follow updates here:
22 Sep 2025, 10:17:44 PM IST
How many Ballon d'Or awards are won by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi has won the most Ballon d'Or awards with eight, Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five.
Women's Kopa Trophy (Best Female Young Player) - new for 2025
Women's Yashin Trophy (Best Female Goalkeeper) - new for 2025
Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (Female Top Scorer) - new for 2025
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Female Coach)
Women's Club of the Year Trophy
22 Sep 2025, 09:15:02 PM IST
Details about the Award categories for Men
Men's Ballon d'Or (Best Male Footballer)
Men's Kopa Trophy (Best Male Young Player)
Men's Yashin Trophy (Best Male Goalkeeper)
Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Male Top Scorer)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Male Coach)
Men's Club of the Year Trophy
Advertisement
22 Sep 2025, 09:12:39 PM IST
Live streaming details: Where and where to watch the ceremony
The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will begin at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, September 23/ 9:00 PM CET, Monday, September 22/ 3 PM ET on Monday, September 22.
The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.
Fans in the United States can watch the ceremony live on CBS and in the UK live streaming will be available on ballondor.com/en/videos.
22 Sep 2025, 09:03:15 PM IST
Introduction
Welcome to our live coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony. Tonight, the footballing world gathers to celebrate the best players of the season at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet. From standout performances to breakthrough stars, this ceremony will crown the finest talents of the year in both men's and women's football. Stay tuned as we bring live updates.