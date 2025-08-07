Ballon d'Or 2025: Nominees, favourites, and key details for football's top award

The Ballon d'Or 2025 is set to captivate football fans worldwide as the sport's most prestigious individual award takes center stage. Journalists from across the globe vote to crown the top talents, and this year’s

Notably, this year will feature 30-player shortlists for both men’s and women’s awards. With the ceremony scheduled for September 22, 2025, in Paris, here’s everything you need to know about the nominees, favourites, and key highlights.

Men’s Ballon d’Or The men’s Ballon d’Or race is packed with talent, reflecting standout performances from the 2024-25 season. Paris Saint-Germain’s historic treble, including their first Champions League title, has made players like Ousmane Dembélé strong contenders. Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are also in the spotlight. Last year’s winner, Rodri, is sidelined by injury, paving the way for a new champion.

Men’s nominees Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Italy)

Desire Doue (PSG, France)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan, Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund, Guinea)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, Sweden)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli, Scotland)

Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)

Joao Neves (PSG, Portugal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)

Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

Fabian Ruiz (Barcelona, Spain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, Germany)

Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)

Women’s Ballon d’Or The women’s Ballon d’Or continues to celebrate the growth of women’s football. Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League success has earned them seven nominees, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí, the 2024 winner, aims for a historic third straight title.

Mariona Caldentey, now with Arsenal, leads the power rankings, with Alexia Putellas and Chloe Kelly also tipped as favourites. T

The 2025 Euros and other tournaments will likely sway voters as the ceremony approaches.

Women’s nominees Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea, France)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal, Spain)

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit, Italy)

Steph Catley (Arsenal, Australia)

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon, Haiti)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current, Malawi)

Emily Fox (Arsenal, USA)

Cristiana Girelli (Juventus, Italy)

Esther González (Gotham FC, Spain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona, Norway)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)

Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras, Brazil)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich, Denmark)

Lindsey Heaps (Lyon, USA)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, England)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Frida Maanum (Arsenal, Norway)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, Poland)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC, France)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea, Sweden)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid, Scotland)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)