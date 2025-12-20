Baltimore Orioles acquire Shane Baz in blockbuster trade with Tampa Bay Rays; check details

The Baltimore Orioles made a significant move to strengthen their starting rotation by acquiring right-handed pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays. This rare intradivision trade highlighted Baltimore's aggressive offseason push to contend in the tough American League East.

Trade details In exchange for Shane Baz, the Baltimore Orioles sent a substantial package to Tampa Bay, including outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn, and a 2026 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick worth over $2.5 million in slot value.

This haul included two recent first-round talents, Bodine (30th overall in 2025 from Coastal Carolina, praised for elite defense and plate discipline) and de Brun (37th overall, a compact but toolsy center fielder with advanced hitting skills). Forret, a breakout arm with a 1.58 ERA across High-A and Double-A in 2025, and speedster Overn (64 stolen bases) round out a prospect group that bolsters the Rays' rebuilding farm system.

Despite the steep price, the Orioles avoided dipping into their top-five prospects, preserving depth while addressing a critical need for starting pitching.

Shane Baz's form At 26, Shane Baz is a high-upside arm coming off his first full MLB season. He made 31 starts in 2025, posting a 4.87 ERA over 166⅓ innings with 176 strikeouts and 64 walks. While the ERA was inflated, partly due to pitching half his games in the homer-friendly Steinbrenner Field, his advanced metrics, such as FIP (4.37) and SIERA (3.95), suggest better underlying performance.

Baz features velocity (97 mph average fastball), a wipeout knuckle curve, cutter, and changeup. With three years of club control remaining (free agent eligible after 2028), he slots into a rotation featuring Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, and others. Orioles coaches could unlock more potential, especially away from Tampa's challenging home environment.

Tampa Bay Rays' strategy The Tampa Bay Rays, navigating a competitive AL East on a budget, continue to replenish their system. This deal follows a separate three-way trade sending Brandon Lowe to Pittsburgh, adding more young talent like outfielder Jacob Melton.

Baltimore Orioles' busy offseason signals win-now mode The Baltimore Orioles have been MLB's most active team this winter. Key moves include signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal, closer Ryan Helsley to a two-year pact, and trading for outfielder Taylor Ward and reliever Andrew Kittredge.

