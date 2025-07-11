Baltimore Orioles beat New York Mets 3-1 in doubleheader opener with Gunnar Henderson’s home run

The Baltimore Orioles opened a doubleheader against the New York Mets with a thrilling 3-1 win on Thursday (July 10). The victory was powered by Gunnar Henderson’s first career pinch-hit home run.

The win provided a much-needed boost for Baltimore, following a trade that sent reliever Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay Rays. With sharp pitching and timely hitting, the Orioles defeated the Mets in a tightly contested game played at Camden Yards.

A game-changing eighth inning The game’s turning point arrived in the eighth inning when Baltimore’s offense was in focus.

Colton Cowser set the stage with a leadoff single off Mets starter David Peterson, who was replaced by reliever Ryne Stanek (2-5) after 87 pitches.

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino sent Gunnar Henderson to the plate as a pinch-hitter. Notably, it was just for the 14th time in his career. Henderson capitalized, crushing a 2-1 slider 400 feet to right field for a two-run homer (his 11th of the season) giving Baltimore a 2-1 lead. Ramon Laureano added a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run inning, securing a lead the Orioles wouldn’t relinquish.

Gunnar Henderson after the game “It felt great to come through in that spot,” Henderson said postgame.

Baltimore's pitching and Mets' struggles Baltimore’s pitching staff played a significant role in the victory.

Starter Charlie Morton limited the Mets to one run on four hits over six innings, with Tyrone Taylor’s fifth-inning RBI double accounting for New York’s only score. Morton struck out four and kept the Mets’ bats quiet. Reliever Grant Wolfram (1-0) earned his first career win with two scoreless innings, showing poise under pressure. Felix Bautista closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning, notching his 18th save of the season.

For the Mets, David Peterson delivered a strong outing, allowing five hits and striking out six without a walk. His performance moved him to 10th among Mets left-handers with 557 career strikeouts, overtaking Steven Matz. However, his exit in the eighth proved costly, as the Orioles pounced on the bullpen.

However, their offense couldn’t find its rhythm, managing just five hits. Taylor’s double provided their lone run, but New York failed to build momentum.

Adding to their challenges, designated hitter Jesse Winker left the game in the fourth inning with back tightness, raising concerns for the second half of the doubleheader. The Mets had shown fight earlier in the series, rallying for a 7-6, 10-inning win on Tuesday, but couldn’t replicate that spark in the opener.

What is next for the teams? As the teams prepare for the second game, the Mets will want to bounce back and try to improve their pitching plans, potentially relying on a bullpen game.

On the other hand, Baltimore will carry the momentum and will seek a similar performance in their upcoming game.