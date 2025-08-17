Baltimore Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo to MLB; check details

The Baltimore Orioles are shaking up their roster in the final stretch of the 2025 MLB season, as the young catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo received a call-up. At just 21 years old, Basallo is making his major league debut with about six weeks left in the regular season.

Who is Samuel Basallo? Samuel Basallo hails from the Dominican Republic and joined the Orioles as an international signee. He has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of baseball's elite prospects.

Before his promotion, Basallo dominated in Triple-A, playing 76 games with impressive stats. He batted .270 with a .377 on-base percentage and .589 slugging, smashing 17 doubles, 23 home runs, and driving in 67 RBIs. His versatility shone through as well; he started 33 games at catcher, 20 at first base, and 20 as the designated hitter.

These numbers show why the Orioles are eager to see him in the big leagues.

Fitting into the Orioles' lineup The Orioles already have a solid catcher in All-Star Adley Rutschman, who handles most duties behind the plate. However, there is room for a backup, with one or two games a week available. At first base, Coby Mayo has been holding down the fort, while Ryan Mountcastle often slots in as DH.

With the team out of contention, manager Brandon Hyde has the luxury to experiment. Basallo could rotate between catcher, first base, and DH, gaining valuable experience without the pressure of a playoff race.

Service time and rookie eligibility With 44 days left in the season as of Saturday, Basallo likely won't surpass the 45-day service time threshold for rookies. As long as he stays under 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched, he will remain rookie-eligible in 2026. This also keeps the Orioles in line for prospect-promotion incentive draft picks, a smart front-office strategy.