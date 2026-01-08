Baltimore Ravens set to interview Broncos' Davis Webb for head coach vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach following the firing of John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. On Thursday, (January 8), the team is scheduled to interview Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb in the afternoon, as part of an active day that also includes a morning session with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

John Harbaugh's departure John Harbaugh's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens came to an end earlier this week, marking the first head coaching change for Baltimore since 2008. Harbaugh, who amassed 193 total wins, tying him with Chuck Knox for 12th-most in NFL history, guided the franchise to 12 playoff appearances, including six in the last eight years.

Despite these accomplishments, the decision to part ways reflects a desire for fresh leadership, especially after the team missed the playoffs in 2025.

Owner Steve Bisciotti, who has been hands-on since purchasing the team in 2004, will play a key role alongside Executive VP and GM Eric DeCosta and Team President Sashi Brown in selecting the next leader.

Davis Webb emerges as an intriguing candidate At just 31 years old, Davis Webb represents one of the youngest and fastest-rising names in this coaching cycle. A former Texas Tech standout, Webb spent six seasons as an NFL backup quarterback before transitioning to coaching. He joined the Broncos in 2023 under head coach Sean Payton, where he has worked closely with veterans like Russell Wilson and rookie Bo Nix.

Webb's rapid ascent has caught attention league-wide. His experience developing quarterbacks in Denver's system highlights his offensive acumen, making him an appealing option for a Ravens team built around star quarterback Lamar Jackson. This interview adds to Webb's growing profile, as other teams have also shown interest in the young coach.