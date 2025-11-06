Bam Adebayo injury update: When will Miami Heat player return to NBA? What we know

The Miami Heat conceded a 122-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets (5-2) on Wednesday night at Ball Arena. As per CBS Sports, Nuggets' Nikola Jokic generated 33 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 16 assists, and three steals across 37 minutes during the match against the Heat. Apart from the defeat, the Heat suffered another setback as their three-time All-Star center, Bam Adebayo, was left injured during the game against the Nuggets.

The Miami Herald reported that a left food injury limited Bam Adebayo to just eight minutes of playing time. Later, the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang shared another major update on Adebayo’s potential return.

Bam Adebayo’s possible return “Bam Adebayo said he’s unsure about the severity of his foot injury. He’s scheduled for an MRI when the Heat returns to Miami,” read the post shared by Chiang on X.

As per the Miami Herald, Bam Adebayo totaled two points, a rebound, and 8:12 of playing time before leaving the fixture late in the first quarter. Adebayo appeared to injure his left foot during a collision with the Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson around four minutes into the match, the outlet reported.

What happened? Bam Adebayo stayed in the contest and ran up and down the court before being substituted for his usual rest with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter, as reported by the Miami Herald. He went straight to the locker room and could not return to the game.

Earlier, he had recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds, as the Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 120-119 on Monday night.

The Heat will now head into the NBA Cup. They will play six of their next seven at home, starting with Friday night’s opening contest against the Charlotte Hornets.

