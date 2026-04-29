Bangladeshs fast bowling trio make major gains in ICC ODI Rankings after New Zealand series victory

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A trio of fast bowlers from Bangladesh have emerged as the big winners following the latest update to the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, after playing pivotal roles in their team's hard-fought 2-1 series victory over New Zealand on home soil.

Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana collected a total of 18 wickets for Bangladesh during the series triumph, and the trio were among the big rises on the rankings for ODI bowlers, as per the ICC website.

Shoriful gained 11 spots to rise to 28th, Rahman jumped 14 rungs to 41st, and Player of the Series Rana moved up 16 slots to 48th following his heroics as Bangladesh's fast bowling stocks gained some traction ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

It was a similar story on the latest rankings for ODI batters, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (up 11 places to 32nd) and Litton Das (up 15 spots to 65th) the biggest eye-catchers after the experienced duo made strong contributions across the series against New Zealand.

There are also gains for Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the updated rankings for ODI all-rounders, with the 28-year-old moving up one place to equal third following his unbeaten innings of 22 and two-wicket haul during the series decider in Chattogram.

There is more joy for Bangladesh players on the updated T20I rankings following the first match of their series with New Zealand, and it's a pair of their in-form batters that make the biggest impression.

Right-hander Towhid Hridoy hit an impressive half-century in a Player of the Match performance in the series opener and was rewarded as he jumped nine places to 39th on the rankings for T20I batters, while teammate Parvez Hossain Emon (up three rungs to equal 40th) also made gains.

Mahedi Hasan (up three slots to equal 18th) was the big eye-catcher on the list for T20I bowlers, while there was some upwards movement from a group of Nepal players following the completion of their home series with the UAE.