Barcelona crush Athletic Club 5-0 in Supercopa semifinals: Raphinha shines with brace in remarkable Jeddah performance

Barcelona showcased their elite status on the Saudi Arabian stage on Wednesday (January 7), delivering a devastating 5-0 dismantling of Athletic Club in the Supercopa de España semifinals at King Abdullah Sports City.

The defending champions established complete dominance from the opening whistle, with Brazilian winger Raphinha stealing the spotlight by netting twice in a performance that highlighted Barcelona's superior attacking prowess and tactical execution under Hansi Flick's watch.

Barcelona's explosive start The Blaugrana wasted no time in declaring their intentions, with Ferran Torres breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Torres capitalized on early Barcelona pressure, finding the net from close range after Athletic's defense failed to adequately clear a dangerous situation in their penalty area. The early goal immediately shifted momentum toward the Catalan giants.

By the 30th minute, Barcelona doubled their advantage through Fermín Lopez. The midfielder showcased composure and precision, converting a well-worked passing move that highlighted Barcelona's ability to dissect Athletic's backline at will.

Bardghji's breakthrough The third goal arrived just four minutes later when Roony Bardghji cut in from the right flank and unleashed a strike that visibly squirmed past goalkeeper Unai Simon. The Athletic custodian's weak attempted save represented a turning point. The speed with which Barcelona orchestrated three goals put them in an attacking position.

Barcelona added their fourth before halftime, with Raphinha proving to be the tormentor-in-chief. The Brazilian raced into the Athletic penalty area and unleashed a powerful strike at the near post, extending Barcelona's commanding advantage to 4-0.

Raphinha's brace Raphinha added his second goal of the evening soon after the game resumed. He completed with a remarkable finish that brought the final tally to 5-0 by the 52nd minute. The Brazilian's performance, anchored by two goals and an assist, exemplified his significant contributions to the team.

Athletic struggled to respond, managing a few threats. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barcelona's summer signing from Espanyol, earned a clean sheet with assured handling when needed.

Path ahead This victory advances Barcelona to the Supercopa final, where they will face the winner of the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The performance vindicated Barcelona's status as defending champions and reaffirmed their position as La Liga's dominant force under Hansi Flick's tactical direction.

Athletic Club, by contrast, travelled to Saudi Arabia seeking to replicate surprise heroics but instead faced a Barcelona side in peak form.