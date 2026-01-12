Barcelona edge Real Madrid 3-2 in thrilling El Clasico to claim 2026 Spanish Super Cup glory

FC Barcelona defended their title with a dramatic 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pulsating Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday (January 11) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match lived up to its El Clasico billing, delivering end-to-end action, stunning goals, and late tension as Barcelona held on despite finishing with 10 men.

Raphinha stars as Barcelona take early control Raphinha was the standout performer for Hansi Flick's side, netting a brilliant brace that proved decisive. The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner following a patient build-up, giving Barcelona a deserved lead after dominating possession.

The first half exploded into chaos during stoppage time. Vinicius Junior levelled for Real Madrid with a strong finish in the 45+2nd minute. But Barcelona responded instantly with Robert Lewandowski restoring the advantage just moments later (45+4') with a clinical strike from a swift team move.

Madrid refused to lie down, and young forward Gonzalo Garcia equalized again in the 45+6th minute, poking home after a rebound off the crossbar to send the teams in level at 2-2 at halftime, a frantic four goals in under 10 minutes of added time.

Second-half drama and Raphinha's winner The second half saw Barcelona regain their edge. Raphinha struck again in the 73rd minute, producing a deflected effort from the edge of the box that looped past Thibaut Courtois to make it 3-2. The goal came after sustained pressure, with Barcelona creating numerous chances.

Real Madrid pushed hard for an equalizer, especially after Frenkie de Jong received a late red card (around 90+1'), leaving Barcelona down to 10 men. Substitutes like Kylian Mbappe (who came on later) searched for the breakthrough, but the Blaugrana defense stood firm amid late corners and pressure.

Full-Time: Barcelona become champions again The referee blew the final whistle after extended stoppage time, confirming Barcelona as 2026 Spanish Super Cup champions, their 16th title in the competition and back-to-back success under Flick.

This marks their first silverware of the 2025-26 season and another statement win in the ongoing rivalry.