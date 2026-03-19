Barcelona crush Newcastle 7-2 in Champions League clash to reach quarterfinals

Barcelona crushed Newcastle United 7-2 in a dominant UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg display at Spotify Camp Nou on March 18, 2026, advancing to the quarter-finals with an 8-3 aggregate victory. Hansi Flick's side turned the tie decisively after a tense 1-1 first-leg draw at St James' Park, showcasing ruthless attacking finish.

Chaotic first half sees five goals The match exploded into life early. Barcelona struck twice in the opening 20 minutes, with Raphinha's goal in the sixth minute and Marc Bernal's goal in the 18th minute. However, Newcastle responded with quick equalizers from Anthony Elanga (15' and 28'). The Swedish winger, who had gone scoreless in his previous 35 games across the Premier League and Champions League, found the net twice in a 13-minute burst to keep the Magpies in contention.

The half ended with Barcelona regaining the lead. Yamal stepped up to convert a penalty with the final kick before halftime, making it 3-2. This echoed his heroics from the first leg, where his stoppage-time spot-kick denied Newcastle a win.

Barcelona's second-half masterclass overwhelms Newcastle United After the break, Barcelona shifted gears and tore apart their opponents. Four unanswered goals in the second period sealed the emphatic victory. Fermin Lopez scored the first goal of the second half in the 51st minute.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice (56' and 61') with Raphinha sealing the final goal for Barcelona in the 72nd minute.

Also Read | Xavi claims Laporta blocked Messi's Barcelona return over power struggle fears

Newcastle's defense crumbled under pressure, with errors proving costly. Despite the early fightback, the visitors couldn't match Barcelona's intensity after the break.

Historic numbers highlight the scale of the win This seven-goal haul matches Barcelona's record for most goals in a Champions League knockout match, equalling their 7-1 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen in the 2011-12 round of 16 at the same venue. For Newcastle, conceding seven ties the unwanted record for an English club in UEFA competitions, shared with Tottenham's 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2019.

Also Read | Barcelona edge Real Madrid 3-2 to claim 2026 Spanish Super Cup in thrilling game

La Liga dominance continues in Europe Barcelona's win follows Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in their second leg (5-1 aggregate), underlining La Liga's strong showing against Premier League sides. Later on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid aim to protect their 5-2 lead against Tottenham Hotspur in the other tie.