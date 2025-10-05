Barcelona suffer humiliating defeat as Sevilla clinch 4-1 win in La Liga thriller

Barcelona faced their first La Liga loss of the 2025 season, falling 4-1 to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The result marked a significant upset, with Sevilla climbing to fourth place while Barcelona remain in second position. The international break arrived at a critical moment for Hansi Flick’s squad, who will now aim to regroup after consecutive defeats.

Sevilla’s early breakthrough The match turned early when Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo fouled Sevilla’s Isaac Romero in the penalty area. A VAR review confirmed the decision, and Alexis Sanchez converted the spot-kick against his former club, giving Sevilla a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

Sevilla dominated the first half, with Romero missing two clear chances before finally doubling the lead in the 37th minute. A precise pass from Ruben Vargas set up Romero, who made no mistake this time, slotting past Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona’s response goes in vain Barcelona fought back just before halftime when Pedri’s pinpoint cross found Marcus Rashford, who volleyed home his first La Liga goal to make it 2-1. The goal gave Barcelona momentum heading into the second half, where they pressed for an equalizer.

In the 76th minute, Alejandro Balde won a penalty after being fouled by Adnan Januzaj. However, Robert Lewandowski’s effort sailed wide, silencing the traveling fans and energizing the Sevilla crowd.

Sevilla seal victory Sevilla capitalized on Barcelona’s missed opportunity, sealing the win in the 90th minute when Jose Angel Carmona rifled a shot across Szczesny into the far corner. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Akor Adams added a fourth, rounding off a humiliating defeat for the visitors.

Sevilla’s clinical finishing and defensive resilience shone through, with goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos making seven saves to thwart Barcelona’s attack.

Big upset for Barcelona This loss, coupled with a midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, exposes vulnerabilities in Barcelona’s squad. Despite dominating possession, their inability to convert chances proved costly.