Barcelona take early lead with Lamine Yamal’s dramatic penalty in La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano | Watch video

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal delivered a moment of drama and composure as he first won and then converted a crucial penalty to give the Catalan side an early 1-0 lead against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga clash. The penalty, awarded just before halftime, proved to be a key moment in a tightly contested match at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday (August 31).

Details about the controversial penalty The penalty was awarded to Barcelona because Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria made contact with Lamine Yamal's leg inside the penalty area. The contact caused Yamal to fall, and the referee judged it to be a foul. The decision raised controversy as fans on social media claimed the defender did not play the ball cleanly, instead clipping Yamal's leg. But the contact and fall in the box constituted sufficient grounds for the penalty as per the referee's interpretation of the rules at that moment.

Lamine Yamal’s celebration At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal displayed remarkable poise under pressure. Stepping up confidently, he slotted the penalty past the goalkeeper, putting Barcelona ahead.

Following the goal, Yamal performed his now-iconic crown celebration, a gesture inspired by NBA legend LeBron James’ signature move, where he mimes placing an imaginary crown on his head.