Barcelona vs Athletic Club: AI predictions, confirmed lineups, and live streaming details ahead of Camp Nou homecoming

Barcelona will lock horns with Athletic Club in the La Liga clash on Saturday (November 22). The match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, marking the club’s long-awaited return to their iconic home after 909 days and over two years of renovation exile. Here are all the details about the clash.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Match details Date: Saturday, November 22

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 8:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou.

Referee: Sanchez Martinez

VAR: Trujillo Suarez

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN+, fubo, DirecTV, and ESPN.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Based on current form, Barcelona's home dominance and Athletic Club's inconsistent away record, a 3-1 victory for Barcelona is predicted. Athletic’s counter-attacking threat suggests they could score, but Barcelona's attack, led by Lewandowski and Yamal, should edge it."

ChatGPT: "Barcelona look well-set to win, they’ve got the momentum, attacking firepower, and a solid home presence. Athletic Club will try to be disciplined and hit on the counter, but Barca is expected to control the game. Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Club.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Team news Barcelona

Barcelona are dealing with several absences post-internationals, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Pedri (hamstring), Gavi (long-term), and Frenkie de Jong (suspended). Marcus Rashford (flu) is not named in the starting lineup.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club miss Inaki Williams (muscle injury), Unai Eguiluz (injury), Maroan Sannadi (injury), and Benat Prados (ACL). Yeray Alvarez serves a suspension. Nico Williams remains a key threat after rejecting Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Confirmed lineups Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez; Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.

Athletic Club: Unai Simon; Andoni Gorosabel, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Jauregizar; Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Unai Gomez.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Head-to-head details Matches won by FC Barcelona: 125

Matches won by Athletic Club: 81