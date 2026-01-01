Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Who will win Spanish Super Cup clash? AI predictions, line-ups, live streaming, and more

Barcelona will face Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday (January 7). The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Defending champions Barcelona enter the tournament in red-hot form with a strong winning streak, while Athletic Club will aim to pull off an upset against their historic rivals. Here are all the details about the clash.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Match details Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (Thursday) in India

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match live on the FanCode app.

AI predictions Grok: "Barcelona should dominate the semi-final in Jeddah, with their attacking firepower from Lewandowski, Yamal, and Raphinha overwhelming Athletic's defense despite the Williams brothers' threat on the counter. Expect the Blaugrana to win 3-1 and advance to defend their title."

ChatGPT: "Barcelona are clear favourites given their excellent form and winning streak, while Athletic have been inconsistent. The Catalans' quality should shine through in a neutral venue. Prediction: Barcelona 3–2 Athletic Club."

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Team news Barcelona:

Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen are confirmed absentees due to injuries, along with Ronald Araujo. The squad is otherwise strong, coming off a solid win over Espanyol, and key attackers like Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are named in the substitutes.

Athletic Club:

Yeray Alvarez, Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados, and Unai Eguiluz are all out injured. Ernesto Valverde will rely on the Williams brothers and Oihan Sancet to provide spark, but depth is tested after a recent draw with Osasuna.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Confirmed lineups Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; R.Bardghji, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Athletic Club: Unai Simon; Adama Boiro, Aitor Paredes, Andoni Gorosabel, Daniel Vivian, Jesus Areso; Rego, Mikel Jauregizar; Robert Navvaro, Oihan Sancet, Alex Berengeur; Inaki Williams.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Barcelona: 126

Matches won by Athletic Club: 81