Barcelona vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy 2025: Confirmed lineups, live streaming details, preview and more

Barcelona are gearing up for the new season, with just one final warm-up match left, the Joan Gamper Trophy. This annual friendly is more than just a game, it’s a special occasion where the team is introduced to the Camp Nou fans, and the club shares its goals for the year ahead. Tonight, they take on Como, a talented Serie A team led by Cesc Fabregas, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Here are three key things to watch for in this evening’s match.
The 60th edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy will take place on Sunday (August 10), at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain, with a capacity of 6,000 spectators.
The match kicks off at 9:00 PM CEST (8:00 PM BST, 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PST, 12:30 AM IST on August 11).
Notably, this is the first-ever meeting between Barcelona and Como, adding intrigue to the contest.
Fans worldwide can watch the match for free on FC Barcelona’s official YouTube channel, a shift from initial plans for paid streaming due to logistical issues. In the United States, DAZN offers free streaming.
Goalkeeper: Joan García
Defenders: Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermín López
Forwards: Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Lamine Yamal
Substitutes: Gavi, Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Andreas Christensen, Marc Casadó, Roony Bardghji, Jules Koundé, Wojciech Szczęsny
Goalkeeper: Jean Butez
Defenders: Alex Valle, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mergim Vojvoda
Midfielders: Sergi Roberto, Máximo Perrone, Martín Baturina
Forwards: Jayden Addai, Nico Paz, Anastasios Douvikas
The Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 promises an electric atmosphere as Barcelona fine-tune their squad and Como aim to make a statement. With tactical decisions, a captain’s redemption, and a new striker experiment in focus, this match is a must-watch for fans.
