Barcelona vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy 2025: Confirmed lineups, live streaming details, preview and more

Barcelona are gearing up for the new season, with just one final warm-up match left, the Joan Gamper Trophy. This annual friendly is more than just a game, it’s a special occasion where the team is introduced to the Camp Nou fans, and the club shares its goals for the year ahead. Tonight, they take on Como, a talented Serie A team led by Cesc Fabregas, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Here are three key things to watch for in this evening’s match.

Match Details The 60th edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy will take place on Sunday (August 10), at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain, with a capacity of 6,000 spectators.

The match kicks off at 9:00 PM CEST (8:00 PM BST, 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PST, 12:30 AM IST on August 11).

Notably, this is the first-ever meeting between Barcelona and Como, adding intrigue to the contest.

Live Streaming Details Fans worldwide can watch the match for free on FC Barcelona’s official YouTube channel, a shift from initial plans for paid streaming due to logistical issues. In the United States, DAZN offers free streaming.

Confirmed Lineups FC Barcelona XI: Goalkeeper: Joan García

Defenders: Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Fermín López

Substitutes: Gavi, Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Andreas Christensen, Marc Casadó, Roony Bardghji, Jules Koundé, Wojciech Szczęsny

Como XI: Goalkeeper: Jean Butez

Defenders: Alex Valle, Ignace Van Der Brempt, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mergim Vojvoda

Midfielders: Sergi Roberto, Máximo Perrone, Martín Baturina

Forwards: Jayden Addai, Nico Paz, Anastasios Douvikas