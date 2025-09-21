Barcelona vs Getafe: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Barcelona will lock horns with Getafe in the La Liga clash on Sunday (September 21). The match will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Here are all the details about the clash.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Match details Date: Sunday, September 21, in the United States/ Monday, September 22, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea

VAR: J. Pulido Santana

AI Predictions Grok: “Barcelona, unbeaten in La Liga with 10 points from four games, are favoured to beat Getafe at home, despite injuries to key players like Yamal and Gavi. Getafe’s defensive resilience could pose a challenge, but Barcelona’s firepower should secure a 2-0 victory.”

Chat GPT: “Barcelona should win, likely by a score of 2-0. They have been in good shape lately, especially at home, and Getafe tend to struggle breaking down top sides. Even with a few absences, Barça’s attack has shown it can be clinical. Getafe might frustrate them a bit, but I expect Barcelona to control possession and see the match out with a clean sheet.”

Barcelona vs Getafe: Team news Barcelona return from a Champions League win over Newcastle but face rotation needs amid a packed schedule.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Alejandro Balde (long-term) are out, with Lamine Yamal and Gavi also sidelined. Hansi Flick decided to start with Dani Olmo in attack, with Robert Lewandowski up top. Andreas Christensen has replaced Cubarsi.

Getafe have no major concerns beyond Juanmi, with a full squad bolstered by their strong start. They will rely on Borja Mayoral's counters.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Confirmed Lineups Barcelona Starting XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Christensen, Gerard Martin, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Torres, Olmo, Lewandowski.

Getafe Starting XI: Soria, Fenenia, Djene, Abqar, Duarte, Rico, Milla, Martin, Arambarri, Liso, Mayoral.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Head-to-head details Matches won by Barcelona: 30

Matches won by Getafe: 4

Matches ending in a draw: 10

Barcelona vs Getafe: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.